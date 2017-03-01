A politician in northern Labrador's Inuit government has stepped down amid allegations that he used his government credit card for personal entertainment.

Sean Lyall resigned as Ordinary Member for Nain after being stripped of his duties as a minister in the Nunatsiavut government. (CBC)

Sean Lyall resigned as Ordinary Member for Nain in the Nunatsiavut Assembly after he was stripped of his duties as minister of culture, recreation and tourism, according to a news release Wednesday.

Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe said Lyall charged "significant amounts" to his credit card and an application will be made for a review of his behaviour under the Nunatsiavut government's code of conduct.

"It is imperative that all members of Nunatsiavut Executive Council perform their duties with honor, integrity and dignity, and actions that undermine their positions of authority have to be dealt with accordingly," Lampe wrote in the statement.

"Being in a position of public trust, ministers are expected to uphold the highest standards of ethical behavior and to be accountable for their actions. Mr. Lyall's actions were totally unacceptable."

Lampe said he will take over the ministerial post held by Lyall. A byelection will be held to fill the seat, but no date has been set.

Disciplined before

This is not the first time Lyall has been disciplined for his conduct.

In 2014, Lyall apologized for making offensive comments while drunk at a social function in Nain.

He was speaker of the Nunatsiavut legislature at the time. A disciplinary committee reprimanded Lyall and ordered him to write a formal apology to the complainant.