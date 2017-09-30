Downtown Corner Brook is the canvas for an arts show this weekend.

Artists and performers are taking over West Street when the sun goes down Saturday night for Nuit 150+ which will linger into the wee hours of Sunday.

It's a local take on the Nuit Blanche festival which has become popular across Canada, including in Toronto and Winnipeg.

Meghan Bush first heard about the call for submissions a few months back and used it as a rare chance to combine her studies and her passion for the arts.

"Personally, I'm a history student, and I've always loved making things ... so this is a good chance to do something in the public sphere," Bush told CBC.

She used the opportunity to challenge herself to make a marionette — something she'd never done before. And, so was born June Caroll, a three-and-a-half-foot-tall lady lumberjack set in a logging camp in the 1930s.

"Logging has been such a pertinent thing for the west coast of Newfoundland," said Bush who hopes that people will reminisce about the area's logging camps when visiting her performance.

Meghan Bush's performance for Nuit 150+ is called June Carroll's Camp inspired by a 1930's logging camp. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Bush will set up outside the United Church on West Street, where she'll make use of the large lawn for part of her performance.

"June will be settling into her camp for the night. I'll be walking her around, and she'll be kind of interacting with the different things. So she might sit down at her fire pit, or go into her tent."

As for the rest of the evening there's going to be 30 different performances and contemporary art pieces on display at different places in downtown Corner Brook.

The festival was organized to mark Canada 150 — its past and present — with a wide variety of cultural experiences in the community.

Nuit 150+ starts at 7 p.m. Saturday and runs until 2 a.m. Sunday.