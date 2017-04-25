A St. John's man who's alleged to have yelled an obscenity at a reporter in St. John's on Monday has been charged.

NTV reporter Heather Gillis tweeted a photo of a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon, saying the driver had yelled "f—k her right in the p---y," or FHRITP, at her while she was recording an interview.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to her on Twitter, saying they would be investigating the incident.

"Being a loser may not be criminal, but causing a disturbance, s175 of the Criminal Code, is," the RNC tweeted.

We will continue to take these matters seriously. Thanks for reaching out on an important issue. Disrespect can be the root for violence. https://t.co/LbvMIRzTND — @RNC_PoliceNL

Monday night, police arrested and charged a 27-year-old man.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date.