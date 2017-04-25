A St. John's man who's alleged to have yelled an obscenity at a reporter in St. John's on Monday has been charged.

NTV reporter Heather Gillis tweeted a photo of a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon, saying the driver had yelled "f—k her right in the p---y," or FHRITP, at her while she was recording an interview.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to her on Twitter, saying they would be investigating the incident.

"Being a loser may not be criminal, but causing a disturbance, s175 of the Criminal Code, is," the RNC tweeted.

Monday night, police arrested and charged a 27-year-old man.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date.