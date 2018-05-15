Investigations of 2 RNC officers confirmed by Nova Scotia SIRT

Two Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers are the subjects of ongoing investigations by Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), according to the group's director.

"We have a number of investigations on the go. One involved a motor vehicle accident where there was a death, and there is another one that is under investigation involving an officer of the RNC," said N.S. SIRT Director Felix Cacchione.

"In terms of what the allegations are, I can't really speak to that at this point because the investigation has not been concluded."

Cacchione said one of the investigations, which involves a motor vehicle death, began on April 13. The other dates back to the latter part of November 2017.

A 19-year-old female passenger in this Honda Accord died at the scene of a crash on April 13, 2018. The 17-year-old female driver suffered serious injuries, while two male youths in the car were not seriously injured. (CBC/Marilyn Boone)

Cacchione said he can't say if criminal charges will be warranted in either case.

He told CBC that investigators are still awaiting data from police vehicles that contained GPS's in the case of the fatal car crash, and they are also waiting for the analysis of pieces of evidence that were obtained in the other case.

"We want to make sure that we have done a complete and thorough investigation before making a determination whether charges are warranted or not," he said.