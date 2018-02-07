The owner of a garage in St. John's has pleaded not guilty to more than 50 charges for issuing school bus inspection certificates without doing proper inspections.

Bob Simmonds, representing Janet Jones, entered the pleas in provincial court in St. John's on Wednesday.

Originally the crown had expected guilty pleas, but now a trial is set for the end of June.

Jones is listed as the operator of J.J. Services, which did bus inspections for Kelloway Investments. The latter is owned by her brother, Jim Kelloway.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District cancelled its contract with the company.

The provincial government alleges the bus inspection certificates were issued without proper inspections being carried out on the buses. Inspectors found issues with brakes and the emergency doors.

Originally, Kelloway Investments was also charged with operating buses with falsified inspection certificates, but those charges were dropped two weeks ago, when the Crown said there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction.