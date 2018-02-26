The verdict from a Newfoundland jury that Anne Norris is not criminally responsible for killing Marcel Reardon on May 9, 2016, drew mixed reaction from the public, with some saying it's equivalent to her getting away with murder.

But Mark Gruchy, a St. John's-based lawyer and mental health advocate, says being declared not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder is far from a walk in the park.

"People who are found not criminally responsible, not infrequently, actually end up in custody longer, in fact, than people who are found criminally responsible," Gruchy said.

Mark Gruchy is a St. John's-based lawyer and mental health advocate who received recognition of service to the nation from the Canadian Senate for his work for Charter rights and mental health advocacy. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

"It's not a get out of jail free card, it's actually a very intensive process involving great restraints on your freedom, and I don't think people realize that."

Norris, 30, admitted to killing Reardon, 46, by hitting him repeatedly in the head with a hammer, placing his body under the steps of Harbour View Apartments and getting rid of the hammer by tossing it into the harbour inside a borrowed backpack, which would be discovered two days later.

Marcel Reardon, 46, was killed by Anne Norris on May 9, 2016. A jury found her not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder on Feb. 24, 2018. (Submitted)

In the 17 days of testimony in the trial, the 12-person jury heard from a number of psychiatrists who either treated, committed or otherwise assessed Norris, outlining several years of mental illness and various diagnoses and treatments.

In criminal cases, the Crown has to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. For a not criminally responsible (NCR) defence, it's different.

Norris's lawyers had to convince the jury that Norris was "more likely than not" delusional when she killed Reardon. On the balance of probabilities, the jury agreed.

'You're watched all the time'

Norris, like anyone else found NCR, will now be under the care of the Newfoundland and Labrador Review Board, made up of medical professionals, a layperson and a judge.

The board will intermittently review her case and, possibly some day, find her fit to return to society on a graduated release, with day passes and efforts to get her back into the workforce.

Norris will be kept in the forensic unit inside the Waterford Hospital in St. John's. The hospital is the oldest mental hospital in North America, dating back to 1855 or so. (CBC)

But while she's at the Waterford, Norris will be kept in the forensic division, which Gruchy said means she will be under surveillance 24 hours a day.

"When you're in forensics, you're watched all the time. You don't look sideways at the wall without someone taking a note," Gruchy said.

"Forensics is essentially a prison within the Waterford Hospital. It is a very high security environment and the level of control that is exerted over an individual who's under the jurisdiction of the review board is much, much higher than what you will see elsewhere. You don't just walk out of forensics, it takes years."

While Gruchy was not involved in Norris's case, he said it appears clear that the jury made the right decision.

"It's a sad situation because you now have a scenario where, despite the fact that a person will receive the treatment they need, a lot of people in the public don't realize how significant a finding of NCR in a case like this is," he said. "It's not an easy thing to happen to someone."

Anne Norris speaks with Jerome Kennedy, one of her defence lawyers, in Supreme Court in St. John's on Feb. 20. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Gruchy has himself presented NCR cases in this province, including that of Nicholas Layman, who was charged with stabbing a boy on a soccer field in Conception Bay South in 2014.

He said that it's not something a lawyer wants to do, but there is no middle ground between mental health court and the NCR defence.

"You don't want to go to an NCR level of defence unless you absolutely have to, it's not a positive thing to be doing, it's not something you want to do," Gruchy said.

"And then at the same time, you'd like your client to get help if they need help, and the problem is there's nowhere to put them. There's nowhere in the system that allows them to fit easily."

Liberty is restricted

Rosellen Sullivan was one of the lawyers who defended Norris in the trial, which started at Supreme Court in St. John's on Jan. 22 and wrapped on Saturday.

She acknowledged that some people think an NCR verdict means Norris got away with murder, but it's not the case.

Rosellen Sullivan, pictured here in Supreme Court in St. John's on Feb. 24, was one of the lawyers who defended Norris. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

"When you sit in the courtroom and listen to all of the evidence, all 17 days of it, perhaps that would change your perception," Sullivan said.

"When you're found NCR, you're not — you don't get out and walk down Duckworth Street that afternoon. Your liberty is restricted for an indeterminate amount of time."

Sullivan said the NCR defence is not always for violent crimes, and her research shows people who are found not criminally responsible often don't go on to reoffend if they are released back in to society.