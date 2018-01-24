Labrador students share their views on Muskrat Falls in stage play
Students at Northern Lights Academy in Rigolet have taken an unusual approach to share their views on Muskrat Falls — a play they've written and performed called This Isn't Right.
This Isn't Right originally done for Labrador Creative Arts Festival
The play was initially done for the Labrador Creative Arts Festival but a documentary is giving it a wider audience.
