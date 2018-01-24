Skip to Main Content
Labrador students share their views on Muskrat Falls in stage play

Students at Northern Lights Academy in Rigolet have taken an unusual approach to share their views on Muskrat Falls — a play they've written and performed called This Isn't Right.

This Isn't Right originally done for Labrador Creative Arts Festival

Muskrat Falls has been called a lot of things, count 'a play' among them 5:43

The play was initially done for the Labrador Creative Arts Festival but a documentary is giving it a wider audience.

Have a look in the video player above.

