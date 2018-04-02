Shipping problems force Northern Labrador hockey teams to start tournament without their skates

PAL Airlines, the company that operates Air Borealis, is apologizing to two Northern Labrador hockey teams for not shipping their gear ahead of the provincial championships.

Peewee and midget teams made up of players from Nain, Natuashish and Makkovik flew to Newfoundland on Sunday to compete in Gander and Bay Roberts, respectively.

Lisa Ivany is the president of the Torngat Mountains Minor Hockey Association. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

According to the Torngat Mountains Minor Hockey Association, their equipment was brought to the airline three days before flying out, but most of it didn't make it to the island on time.

With some flexibility, the peewee team was able to play its first matchup.

"The goalie had no gear," said association president Lisa Ivany.

"They had to scrounge up gear out there and [the goalie] had to skate in regular skates when he uses goalie skates."

James Dicker is in Grade 12. This is his last year playing minor hockey. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The midget team didn't have any of its gear and couldn't scrape enough together to play.

Ivany said the team was first told it would have to forfeit the game it wasn't prepared for, but then it was rescheduled.

"We just hope to play hard and have fun," said team captain James Dicker. "And hope to win the rest."

All players have now been reconnected with their bags.

Airline reacts

A spokesperson with Air Borealis said what happened was a mistake and doesn't align with the company's customer service standards.

Ivany estimates airfare for both teams at around $40,000, plus food and accommodations.

We can't just drive here. - Lisa Ivany

A provincial grant helped offset the cost, while fundraising provides most of the rest.

"We can't just drive here," Ivany said.

"All the other times we travel, we're usually going to just to a house league tournament. This time … we want to try to win a banner and bring it back to Nain."