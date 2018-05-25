New northern Labrador ferry to have roll-on, roll-off capacity

Travellers to northern Labrador have been told to expect a new ferry service that enables them to drive on in their vehicles.

In a request for proposals Friday, the provincial department of transportation said it is looking for a vessel with roll on, roll off capacity.

Currently, cars and trucks are shipped as freight on the MV Astron. Passengers can travel from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Nain on the Northern Ranger. Both are operated by Nunatsiavut Marine.

The government is looking for an ice-enforced vessel no older than 15 years, that can take 20 vehicles, 140 passengers and 125 units of freight up and down the coast within seven days.

Proposals have to be submitted by July 11, with a 15-year contract to begin in June 2019.

The Astron, seen here in St. John's, moves freight to the coast of Labrador. (Submitted by Dean Porter)

"Having the ability for passengers, vehicles and freight to travel together from the port in Happy Valley-Goose Bay to communities along the north coast will not only benefit residents, but opens up opportunities for tourist operators and other businesses," said the MHA for Lake Melville, Perry Trimper, in a news release.

The MHA for Torngat Mountains, Randy Edmunds, said a newer ferry will increase capacity and eliminate traffic backlogs and is welcome news for Nunatsiavut and Natuashish.

The province is also searching for new ferry operators on the Strait of Belle Isle, and on the south coast, where an initial tender call came up short as none of the proponents met the requirements.

The northern Labrador vessels move 6,000 passengers and 11,000 tons of freight to the coast each year, according to government.

It costs about $7.9 million to operate the service.