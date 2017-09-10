Even as it faces a historic decision about its future, Northern Arm has failed to scrounge up enough candidates to fill its council chambers.

Only five people have offered themselves up as councillors in this year's municipal election, even though there are seven seats. That means everyone wins by default and the town will have to go back to the well with a byelection to find another two.

These councillors will have to decide whether — and how — Northern Arm should move forward with an amalgamation with Botwood, as was recommended in a consultant's report this summer.

'The ones that are active, sadly to say, are getting old.' - Fred Butler

It's a divisive issue in the community but not one that appears to have drawn a lot of interest to municipal politics.

"For some reason, these individuals who were voicing an objection to amalgamation, or a pro to amalgamation, none of them offered themselves at all," said Fred Butler, the only one returning from the previous council.

"I'm surprised."

Age factor

Roy Wheeler, one of the former members who has decided not to run again, figures many of his former colleagues are like him — longtime councillors who have decided to move on.

"I guess they simply had enough public life, and want to retire," he said. "Some of us were citizens, others not, but a number of retired people."

His hearing is deteriorating and he has decided to spend his winters down south, which led to his decision to step away.

Fred Butler is going into his third term on council, and he has been elected by acclamation each time. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

In the town of 426 people, almost 60 per cent of the residents are older than 50. And, according to Butler, many of the younger residents work away from home on shifts, which makes it hard for them to get involved.

"At one of the [fire department] drills the other night, there were three fellas there, each of us was over 65," said Butler.

Combine an aging demographic with a small population, and community engagement is becoming maxed out.

"The bulk of the community is not involved," he said. "The ones that are active, sadly to say, are getting old."

Roy Wheeler says his hearing is deteriorating, and that's one of the reasons he has decided to retire from town council. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The feasibility report into the amalgamation of Northern Arm and Botwood, authored by Pat Curran, adds to that notion: "Over time, and with many years of municipal government in each community, many residents have already served."

What's at stake

Wheeler says there's another factor, too: even if some residents have expressed concerns about amalgamation, people just aren't that interested in the outcome of the amalgamation debate.

'It's going to become more pronounced in the future if we don't start looking ahead' - Fred Butler

According to the feasibility study, only seven people from Northern Arm completed a survey on the idea, while 65 attended a public meeting on amalgamation.

Northern Arm homeowners would pay about $211 more under Botwood's tax scheme, according to the report.

"Most people know that's being considered. Eventually, I assume, there will be a vote of some sort," he said. "That might work up a little bit of interest, temporary interest, but it's not a tremendously big deal if we do or don't."

While some older residents are skeptical of Botwood, Wheeler said, the younger demographic doesn't care too much.

"We go to Botwood for the post office, we go to Botwood for the hospital. We go to Botwood for the school … so what's the difference?" he said.

A regional solution

Only one of the previous four elections in Northern Arm has been contested. The other three times candidates won by acclimation.

There are seven spots on council, but only five people decided to run this year in Northern Arm. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The amalgamation feasibility report suggests a merged community could secure competitive elections in the future.

"You've got a bigger pool to draw from [in that case]," Butler said in agreement.

"We've got [a problem] right now, and it's going to become more pronounced in the future if we don't start looking ahead, either at amalgamation or regional government."