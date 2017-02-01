The Town of Northwest River is installing a new water pump and hunting for more leaks, but the town remained under a state of emergency on Wednesday.

Most of the Labrador community of about 550 people has been having water pressure problems, with many residents' water supply reduced to a trickle — or nothing at all.

"Most people have at least some water pressure," said Mayor Derek Montague.

"It varies throughout the town. There are still residents on the upper part of town who are without water. Some people have just a trickle. If you live in the lower part of town, there's often good water pressure."

New pump should bring everyone back online

Montague said the town would be installing a new pump Wednesday.

"We expect that that should give the system enough of a boost to bring everybody back online," he said.

Town workers are testing for leaks and installing a new pump in North West River, where residents have little or no water. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The mayor said water levels in the town's tower began dropping about a week ago. The town shut off a leaky hydrant believed to be the source of the problem, but water levels continued to drop.

A faulty pump was also found to be part of the trouble, said Montague, so the town cobbled together a replacement out of spare parts, but it hasn't been enough.

'We are also continuing to look at the possibility that on top of the pump problem, maybe there is a leak.' - Derek Montague

"That pump hasn't been running at full capacity, and that's why we had to order a new pump right away," he said.

The town is also bringing in a consultant to examine the system, and will be looking for more leaks, said the mayor.

"We are also continuing to look at the possibility that on top of the pump problem, maybe there is a leak," said Montague. "So we do have somebody coming down today to operate listening equipment on the hydrants to see if they could detect a leak."

Other towns helping

The pump going in on Wednesday is a five-horsepower unit that is only a temporary fix, said Montague, because the town will need a 7.5-horsepower pump. The mayor said the town decided to install the less-powerful pump immediately because it was able to arrive sooner than the 7.5-horsepower pump, being shipped from New York.

Montague said residents with experience and trades have been volunteering to look for leaks, and said other towns in the region have been offering assistance, with nearby Sheshatshiu offering the use of its laundry machines and showers, and Happy Valley-Goose Bay, 40 kilometres away, providing town workers to help.

"It's been a regional effort," said Montague.