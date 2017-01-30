The Town of North West River is trying to get its water system up and running, after one of its two underground water pumps stopped working.

Though water is getting through to some, most of the roughly 300 homes in the community had low to no water pressure on Monday, the town said.

Bottled water was distributed to some people in the community on Sunday, and the town said people were coming by the town office to pick bottles up Monday morning.

Work being done now to fix electrical system in pump house. Mayor says it's been a community effort to get it back online.#cbcnl pic.twitter.com/6Qy7A0TnVU — @JacobBarkerCBC

Mayor Derek Montague told CBC the town started seeing a rapid decline in water levels last week.

The town has replaced one of the pumps, but Montague said there is an electrical problem with a breaker and an electrician is working to solve that problem.

Montague said the state of emergency is mainly to let people know about the seriousness of the problem, but also gives the town the ability to restrict water usage.

Mayor of North West River has declared a state of emergency - says most houses in town have low to no water pressure #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/PqR62RxxjB — @JacobBarkerCBC

In a small community like North West River, Montague said word travels fast and people are listening to the message to conserve.

It's the second time in two months that the town has had a water problem. Houses also lost water pressure in December ... again due to a failing pump.

Montague said the town's water system dates back to the 1970s, and the current situation shows the need for it to be reviewed.