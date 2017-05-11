North West River is threatening to cut its water — the same service the town had hoped to upgrade once it receives money owed in overdue taxes.

"When you live in a small town, you never want to be the ones to cut off people's water," Mayor Derek Montague told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

The town of North West River said if residents with overdue taxes don't attempt to pay up by the end of June, it'll start shutting off water to their homes. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"But if people don't want to engage in a conversation of how to get their accounts back up to speed and get their balance paid, then that's something we really don't have much of a choice in doing."

Past water problems

Earlier this year, parts of North West River were without water and under a state of emergency for more than a week when a leak went undetected. There was also a problem with one of the town's two pumps.

The town has since applied for capital works funding and, if the money for well assessments and new pump house electrical work comes through, the municipality will have to come up with 10 per cent of the estimated million-dollar cost— money Montague says North West River just doesn't have.

In early February, during the state of emergency, crews and trained volunteers had to break through the ground and remove excess water before repairing the leak. (Derek Montague/Facebook)

"Later in the year when we've got to do our 2018 budget, obviously we don't want to have to raise taxes if there's other ways of getting revenue," he said.

"Of course $60,000 that should have gone to the town over the past few years, that's something that's got to be collected and there's no reason why it shouldn't be."

Payment plan option

The mayor said some residents are four years overdue in paying their taxes, but he's willing to "negotiate a reasonable payment plan" with people in that situation.

"If somebody has thousands of dollars owing on their taxes, unfortunately, we can't expect that the average person with the average income can just come by with one cheque," he said.

'One piece of enforcement'

Notice letters have gone out to residents and if people don't make an effort to catch up on their bills by June 30, Montague said he'll resort to cutting off water at overdue households.

The town of North West River has a population of 547 according to the 2016 Canadian census. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"That's usually the one piece of power that a municipality has when it comes to collecting taxes — it's the one piece of enforcement — and it's regulated and it's allowed under the municipalities act," Montague said.

"We got to do what we can for what's right for the whole town when it comes to tax recovery."