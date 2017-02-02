Water problems continued Thursday in North West River as a pump installed as a temporary fix failed to work properly.

The five-horsepower part was ordered in from St. John's and installed with the help of volunteers Wednesday night.

But town officials said the pump was operating at one-third its capacity, pumping only 20 gallons per second compared to the 60 gallons it was supposed to.

"We were all confident that this would give all the residents water again and would be a temporary fix until the 7.5 horsepower pump arrived from New York," Mayor Derek Montague told CBC's Labrador Morning.

Mayor Derek Montague says a pump installed Wednesday night is not working at capacity. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

But people living at higher elevations are still without water. The town has had water problems for a week, declaring a state of emergency, and Friday is the earliest the larger pump could arrive.

The provincial government is working with the municipality and offering some technical advice. Nearby towns are also bringing in bottled water, and helping out by doing laundry.

"I would say the biggest support is still coming right from the community and neighbouring communities like Sheshatshui and Goose Bay," Mayor Montague said.

Nearby towns are helping out with bottled water and offering to do laundry. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

While it waits for a more powerful pump, the town continues to check for leaks in the system and asks all residents to continue conserving water.

The boil order is still in place.