After more than a week, the state of emergency has been lifted in the Labrador community of North West River.

The town is still waiting on test results before dropping a boil water advisory.

Mayor Derek Montague said Wednesday a water leak that has caused water levels to drop was fixed, and a new pump installed last weekend.

Mended water levels are also helping return water levels to normal.

Some homes in the community were without water for almost two weeks while crews worked to identify the problem and fix it.