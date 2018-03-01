One year after Anne Norris killed Marcel Reardon in St. John's, police placed an "agent" in her cell at the Women's Correctional Facility in Clarenville.

More than 50 hours of conversation between Norris and the agent were taped, starting in May 2017 — but the jury that decided Norris's fate never heard those tapes.

The Crown wanted to use about two hours of the conversations at the first-degree murder trial for Norris in St. John's. Defence lawyers strongly objected, saying what was on the tapes provided little evidence of any value and would damage the fairness of the trial.

"If the jury heard it, they couldn't get it out of their heads," said Rosellen Sullivan, one of Norris's lawyers.

Norris's defence team, Rosellen Sullivan and Jerome Kennedy, argued to keep the statements out because they could prevent Norris from getting a fair trial. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

"Once the jury heard the intercepts, particularly the song and stories about murder, no limiting instruction would sufficiently undo the damage to [Norris's] character," Sullivan said in a written submission to the court.

The six men and six women on the jury were never told that the tapes existed, and they were never put into evidence.

The Crown argued that it wanted to use the statements to show Norris's state of mind and her credibility, because they could not compel her to testify.

Stories told to relieve boredom

In what is known as a voir dire, a hearing that takes place without the jury, Justice William Goodridge ruled on what the Crown could and could not present in trial.

"The statements are prejudicial in the sense that they reflect negatively on Ms. Norris's character," Goodridge said as part of his ruling on the tapes. "The context of several of the statements is Ms. Norris and her cellmate agreeing to tell fabricated stories to break boredom."

"The utterances, or in one case a rhyme," he said, "is presented as a form of entertainment and is not represented by either Ms. Norris or her cellmate to correspond to actual events."

Crown prosecutors Iain Hollett, left, and Jeff Summers argued that the taped statements from Norris should be allowed in as evidence of her state of mind and credibility. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Goodridge said he would let some of the statements in and keep others out, and that he was mostly in agreement with the defence that many of them were prejudicial to Norris getting a fair trial.

The judge kept out some comments Norris made about serial killers, and Col. Russell Williams, a former RCAF officer convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in Ontario, saying they had no relevance to Norris's state of mind.

He allowed a passage from Norris where she said, "They kicked me out of the Waterford. Forced me to go there, certified me for 10 days for stealing a car and then forced me to leave. Idiots. Way too early. Idiots."

Goodridge said it was relevant to Norris's mental state.

'Messy monster'

Goodridge said he would also allow the Crown to use a passage from Norris where she said, "I attacked somebody, horribly wrong, beat to death with a f--king hammer. I can't believe I f--king did that though."

"It reveals her state of mind," Goodridge said. "The prejudice is low because she is merely repeating what has already been admitted. She knows it was wrong."

'I attacked somebody, horribly wrong.' - Anne Norris

At one point, Norris tells the informant, "I'm a messy monster."

Justice Goodridge kept that out, saying it wasn't relevant to her state of mind, and was mostly "bad character evidence."

Goodridge spent a lot of time considering a rhyme Norris made up where he said she "speaks easily and in gruesome detail of a killing."

It contains some of the details of the night Marcel Reardon was killed.

"Ms. Norris refers to taking Marcel away in a taxi and bludgeoning him to death with a hammer," said Goodridge.

Supreme Court Justice William Goodridge decided that some of the taped statements would be allowed in but the Crown decided not to use them. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

"It is easy to assume it is a confession," he said. "In a way, it is the opposite of a confession because it is represented by both Ms. Norris and her cellmate to be a story, to be made up."

On the tape, at times, you can hear Norris laughing. Her lawyer, Sullivan, called the rhyme "black humour."

'The laughter alone … would be impossible to neutralize.' - Justice William Goodridge

"The story will have high emotional impact; it exposes, in a fictional story, a cold-hearted woman killer," said Goodridge.

"In this story, Ms. Norris makes light of the death. It is a story that is in incredibly poor taste, making light of a tragic death ... At the end of the story, Ms. Norris says, 'I'm so bad at this.' In the context she is announcing that [I am so bad at making up a fictional story]."

Goodridge ruled the story could not be presented as evidence.

"The prejudicial impact is very high ... dark humour, laughter and boredom in a jail cell. The laughter alone, when discussing Mr. Reardon's death, would be impossible to neutralize with a jury instruction."

Norris responded to prompting

He also wouldn't allow in a story Norris made up about a murder. "The agent is prompting Ms. Norris to 'tell me stories' and Ms. Norris obliges," Goodridge said.

"The jury [might reason] this woman makes light of killing people. She must have planned and executed an intentional killing of Mr. Reardon."

In the end, the Crown chose not to use any of the statements that Goodridge did allow.

At trial, Norris admitted to killing Reardon with a hammer. She was found not criminally responsible of his murder and will be detained on the forensic unit of the Waterford Hospital for an indefinite period.