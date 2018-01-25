The jury in the Anne Norris first-degree murder trial heard testimony Thursday from the woman who loaned Norris the backpack that would later be tossed into St. John's harbour, along with the hammer used to kill Marcel Reardon.

Jessica Peach, 24, was downtown panhandling with Kevin O'Brien on May 8 when they were joined by Norris, and later Reardon.

Peach had met Reardon a few months prior, and called him "uncle," saying he always had her back. But during cross-examination in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court, she also admitted that Reardon was known to be aggressive, and even backhanded her.

Anne Norris has admitted to killing Reardon, 46, on May 9, 2016.

Norris, 30, is on trial for first-degree murder.

She has admitted to hitting Reardon, 46, repeatedly in the head with a hammer, killing him, putting his body under the steps of Harbour View Apartments — where she lived — and disposing of the hammer in the harbour.

Her defence argues she's not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder. The Crown is trying to prove Norris planned to kill Reardon and knew the consequences of her actions.

Timeline of the day before Reardon's death

Court was told that on May 8, 2016, the day before Reardon died, Peach and O'Brien were in front of RBC on Water Street, drinking beer and asking for money.

Norris came by some time in the afternoon, and Reardon showed up later with a garbage bag. Peach thinks Reardon said he came from the lockup, a holding unit attached to the Supreme Court building.

Jessica Peach, 24, loaned Anne Norris the backpack that she would later toss into St. John's harbour. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Earlier testimony from Const. Ryan Pittman confirmed that Reardon was, in fact, held in the lockup for breaking an order not to consume alcohol, and released on May 8.

At some point, all four made their way to the Subway fast-food restaurant near Shamrock City, Peach told Crown prosecutor Jeff Summers.

She said everyone was drinking a bit — Reardon had vodka, rum and beer, as well as some medication he was taking.

Peach eventually let Norris borrow her backpack, which Peach also identified in exhibit photos as the blue bag tossed into the harbour with the hammer inside.

This blue L.L. Bean backpack was found floating in the St. John's harbour. Inside, the hammer, with the yellow handle, used to kill Marcel Reardon. The backpack was loaned to Norris by Jessica Peach. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

At some point that night, Reardon and Norris parted ways with Peach and O'Brien.

Peach went after them to get her phone charger out of her backpack, she told the court, and she noticed a plastic bag containing something with a yellow handle inside. She did not see Reardon after that.

Peach said she got sick that night, after mixing pills and beer, and fell asleep. O'Brien and Norris returned downtown.

She testified that eventually the trio ended up at Norris's apartment in the early morning hours of May 9, and that Norris let O'Brien and Peach stay in her room in Harbour View Apartments.

The stairs under which Anne Norris admits she placed Marcel Reardon's body. (RNC)

In the morning, Norris woke them up, Peach said, saying they had to leave because her aunt had arrived. When they left, there were police outside, but no one told them what had happened — that Reardon's body was discovered under a set of steps.

During cross-examination by Rosellen Sullivan, one of the lawyers representing Norris, Peach said Reardon was known to get aggressive when he was seriously intoxicated.

While she earlier said that he was not aggressive toward her, Peach later said that Reardon backhanded her across the face. She's pretty sure that was on May 8.

Norris seen going back for a different hammer at the same Walmart on May 13, four days after Reardon's death. (Court Exhibit)

"Didn't think much of it," she added. "Didn't bother me."

Sullivan asked the court to allow Peach to review her statements to police on May 9 and May 13, 2016, to continue her questioning after lunch.

Series of 911 calls played for jury

Also Thursday morning, Const. Ryan Pittman, the lead investigator in the case, entered three 911 calls into evidence. The first from around 11 p.m. May 7, 2016; the second from May 8 at 3 a.m. and the third from May 8 around 5 p.m.

Pittman said all three calls were about Reardon, who callers reported as being intoxicated and aggressive. The officer who responded to the first call did not note any signs of intoxication, Pittman said.

Royal Newfoundland Const. Ryan Pittman was the lead investigator in the case. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

The second caller said a "homeless guy" in a red hoodie was in the Subway, "causing trouble," trying to eat people's food. Reardon was on orders not to consume alcohol, and the responding officer arrested him. He was held in the lockup overnight and released around lunchtime on May 8.

By the time of the third call around 5 p.m. on May 8, Reardon had met up with Peach, O'Brien and Norris and was outside Shamrock City.

Numerous sexual assault complaints

Defence lawyer Sullivan also entered into evidence a series of complaints to police by Norris, alleging a number of sexual assaults.

In 2011, she went to police alleging she had been sexually assaulted by a coach when she was ages 13-17. That investigation was suspended in 2013 due to family concerns about Norris's mental health.

Norris alleged in April 2015 that she had been drugged and sexually assaulted in her sleep by an ex-boyfriend. She was in the Waterford Hospital when she made those complaints.

Officers spoke with Norris's father, who told them she was exhibiting "extremely paranoid" and delusional behaviour. That investigation was also suspended.

Anne Norris, 30, speaks with Rosellen Sullivan, one of her defence lawyers, at Day 2 of her first-degree murder trial at Supreme Court in St. John's. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

The third complaint was in September 2015, when Norris alleged a different ex-boyfriend had broken into her apartment and sexually assaulted her. She didn't remember the assault happening, but told officers she woke up feeling she had been assaulted.

The mobile crisis until was called to assist in that case. Norris was taken to hospital for a sexual assault exam.

Reports from the responding officers read out to court said Norris was "very mentally ill," that there were "many inconsistencies" and she had no recollection of an assault.

