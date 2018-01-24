By the end of Day 3 of the Anne Norris murder trial, the jury had sat through more than three hours of video showing two visits by Norris to a Walmart in St. John's.

The video shows Norris entering the Topsail Road store on May 8, 2016, the day before she killed Marcel Reardon, and being taken out in handcuffs on a subsequent visit May 13.

Norris has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Reardon, whose body was found on May 9, 2016 underneath the steps of the Harbour View Apartments in St. John's, where Norris lived.

Surveillance video shows Anne Norris being escorted from a St. John's Walmart after her arrest there on May 13, 2016. (Court exhibit)

Norris, 30, has admitted that she killed Reardon by hitting him a number of times in the head with a hammer and later disposed of the weapon by placing it in a borrowed backpack and tossing that into the harbour.

Her defence argues she is not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder.

Norris is seen on the video with a yellow-handled Stanley hammer in a shopping cart. She would later admit that was the hammer used to kill Reardon.

The video was put into evidence through the lead investigator on the case, Const. Ryan Pittman of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Major Crimes Unit.

Anne Norris with the yellow handled Stanley hammer in cart used to kill Marcel Reardon. (Court Exhibit)

Also on the video, Norris is seen in the same store taking two hammers down from a shelf on May 13, four days after she killed Reardon.

She sizes the hammers up, puts one back, and places the other in a shopping cart.

Later, she comes back without the cart and gets another hammer.

The video is a continuation of the exhibits entered into evidence Tuesday afternoon, which followed Norris's movements through St. John's in the hours before and after Reardon's death.

'Derick' explained

Also in court Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Iain Hollett asked Pittman if police were able to locate a man named Derick who wrote a note that was found in Norris's apartment.

This card was entered in as evidence Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Anne Norris. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

It emerged that a man named Derick had been evicted from the building about three months earlier for allegedly selling cocaine.

Pittman told the court that the Derick in question was located, and that on May 8 and 9, he was in the Waterford Hospital on a locked ward.

A witness, Shawn Pumphrey, had told the court earlier this week that Norris had said Derick was not her boyfriend, but more of a "stalker."

The Crown is trying to prove that Norris is criminally responsible — that she intended to kill Reardon, planned it and knew the consequences of her actions.

So far this week, the 12-person jury has heard from the two men who found Reardon's body and called 911, and from paramedics who responded to the call.

Anne Norris, 30, speaks with Rosellen Sullivan, one of her defence lawyers, during her first-degree murder trial at Supreme Court in St. John's. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

They described a gruesome scene, with blood spatter on the wall and what is described as brain matter on the ground near Reardon's body.

Testimony from Shawn Pumphrey and Jack Huffman painted Norris as a vulnerable young woman just out of the Waterford Hospital who they never connected with the killing.

The trial started Monday and is slated for four weeks in Supreme Court.

