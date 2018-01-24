The lead investigator in the Marcel Reardon homicide investigation will be back in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court on Wednesday morning to finish presenting video to the jury in the first-degree murder trial of Anne Norris.

Const. Ryan Pittman of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's major crime unit started entering video and image exhibits into evidence Tuesday afternoon.

Those videos follow Norris's movements through St. John's the night of May 8, and early morning of May 9.

Marcel Reardon, 46, was killed May 9 by Anne Norris. Her defence argues she is not criminally responsible an account of mental disorder.

Norris, 30, has admitted that some time early in the morning of May 9, she killed Reardon by hitting him a number of times in the head with a hammer.

She put his body under the steps of Harbour View Apartments on Brazil Street, where she lived, and later disposed of the hammer by placing it in a borrowed backpack and tossing that into the harbour.

The Crown is trying to prove that she is criminally responsible — that she intended to kill Reardon, planned it and knew the consequences of her actions.

So far this week, the 12-person jury has heard from the two men who found Reardon's body and called 911, and from paramedics who responded to the call.

Anne Norris is seen here at Walmart just after 10 p.m. on May 8. Const. Ryan Pittman says her clothing — black jacket, pants, black and white scarf and her boots — would all be collected from apartment 307 through their investigation. (RNC)

They described a gruesome scene, with blood spatter on the wall and what is described as brain matter on the ground near Reardon's body.

Testimony from Shawn Pumphrey and Jack Huffman painted Norris as a vulnerable young woman just out of the Waterford Hospital who they never connected with the killing.

The trial started Monday and is slated for four weeks in Supreme Court.

