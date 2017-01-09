Josephine Chubbs says she has seen the capelin roll — but she has never seen anything like the mess of lobster and crab that washed up on her town's beach in December.

The Norris Point woman, along with her husband, found dozens of dead lobsters, crab, conners and starfish littering Deckers Cove beach on Dec. 17.

"This was like lobsters rolling," she told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show. "The waves were coming in, the lobsters were coming with it."

Chubbs says many of the lobsters were intact, and it was not clear why they died. (Submitted by Josephine Chubbs)

Chubbs said she lives just next to the water, and the lobsters were being pushed onto her property. She said her husband found one baby lobster, just a few inches big, while he was out blowing snow in the driveway.

When the pair went out to the beach, they saw dozens more. Chubbs said she was prepared to rush a few into a holding tank, but couldn't find even one that was alive.

"Everything was dead," she said. "First thing came to mind mind was 'this is not okay. This should not be happening.'"

Chubbs said her 88-year-old mother, who has lived in Rocky Harbour her entire life, had never seen anything like it.

Temperature shock?

Bob Hooper, a retired marine biologist who spent his career working in the Bonne Bay area, said he's seen "several dozen" events of this kind.

"I've never seen such such a concentration of dead lobsters at one time, but I've seen a lot of mass mortalities over the years," he told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

Hooper hasn't studied the Norris Point example, but figures it had something to do with recent storms on the west coast of Newfoundland.

The lobsters were found on Deckers Cove beach in Norris Point. (Submitted by Josephine Chubbs)

"In the fall the bay cools down a lot. It's usually pretty gradual, but if you have a really big storm while it's cooling you can get a very big temperature drop in shallow water in a very short time period," he said.

"So it could be temperature shock, and it could even be super-cooled water freezing them to death."

He said the deaths could be related to the dead herring and other fish that washed ashore in Nova Scotia's St. Marys Bay.