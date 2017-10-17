A large brass bell has been stolen from the cemetery of St. Luke's Anglican Church in Norris Arm, in central Newfoundland, according to police.

'The value of that brass … is only about $650, but the value of it to the church far outweighs that.' - Const. Mark House

RCMP said on Tuesday that a brass bell weighing about 500 pounds was taken sometime between Wednesday and Saturday of last week.

According to Const. Mark House, the bell was placed as a centrepiece in an open area of the cemetery, not hung in a steeple, when it was reportedly stolen.

Police were called to the cemetery on Monday, when the theft was discovered.

The bell was brought to Norris Arm from the resettled community of Exploits.

House called the bell priceless.

"The value of that brass, according to the recycling places I've called, is only about $650, but the value of it to the church far outweighs that," he said.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Lewisporte RCMP detachment.