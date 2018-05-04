Better late than never for this 94-year-old fitness buff

The next time your alarm goes off in the early morning hours and thoughts of staying in bed trump your desire to work out, just think of Paul Russell.

He decided to go to the gym last year, at the tender age of 93. His grand-niece encouraged him to go.

"I intended to do it for years but never got around to it, but you know how relatives get into your life and disrupt it," Russell said with a smile.

It's never too late to start working out, Russell says. (Gary Locke/CBC)

That was eight months ago. Now, every Tuesday and Thursday he makes his way to the Max Fitness Centre on New Cove Road in St. John's, bringing his sense of humour with him.

"Even on the snowiest day, and other folks can't get their cars out of the driveway, he'll find a way to get down here and work out," trainer Dane Woodland said.

Woodland admits it was intimating at first working with Russell, but he quickly adapted a workout to benefit his oldest client.

He doesn't take it take it easy on the charismatic nonagenarian — pushing him to do squats, kettle ball deadlifts and rope slams, among many other exercises.

Russell's work ethic not only impressed his trainer, but others who work out at the gym.

"Folks will be coming out of classes saying, 'Wow I hope I am like that when I'm your age' or 'I wish I could be like that now.' It's really amazing," Woodland said.

Trainer Dane Woodland pushes Paul Russell every Tuesday and Thursday. (Gary Locke/CBC)

On May 4th Russell turned 94, making him the oldest person at the gym.

"I don't know if I've got into better shape yet or not, but we are working to get there," he said, laughing.

"I got to change my trainer maybe."