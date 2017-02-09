Kevin Nolan and Robert Hall are going to court in an effort to get rid of a potential roadblock to the sale of their historic mansion in downtown St. John's.

The move comes after their bank gave notice in January that it could force the sale of the property to recoup thousands of dollars in overdue mortgage payments.

Ryan Mansion at 21 Rennie's Mill Rd. has been listed for sale since last fall. The property is a five-star inn, with past guests that have included Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. It initially carried a reported price tag of $1.25 million.

Nolan and Hall — the duo behind the Nolan Hall real estate brand, known for buying and redeveloping high-end heritage properties — inked an agreement last month to sell the property for $750,000.

Kevin Nolan (left) and Robert Hall (right) are pictured at Ryan Mansion in St. John's with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla during a royal visit in 2009. (Source: www.ryanmansion.com)

But there is a hurdle in the way of that sale — a legal notice, called a lis pendens, that is attached to Ryan Mansion.

It's basically a warning to anyone looking to buy a property, informing them that it is tangled up in litigation, something that throws up red flags to any potential buyer.

Nolan and Hall want a Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court judge to get rid of the lis pendens, calling it "overly broad."

If that doesn't happen, Nolan and Hall say "they will suffer financial hardship," including their ability to pay off mortgages on the property.

According to documents filed at court, Nolan and Hall were in Thailand when they signed the purchase and sales agreement for Ryan Mansion on Jan. 19.

It's not clear whether they are now back in the province. Kevin Nolan didn't reply to an emailed message, and their lawyer declined comment on the court application.

Lawsuit filed by Ontario investors

The notice of lis pendens was attached to the property in 2015, after investors from Ontario sued.

The plaintiffs allege that Nolan and Hall "committed a negligent misrepresentation."

They say they bought eight residential condominium units from Nolan and Hall in the attached building at 23 Rennie's Mill Rd. several years earlier. But they allege they later found out that the building wasn't actually zoned for condos.

In their statement of defence, Nolan, Hall and their company Nolan Hall Real Estate Services deny that claim, and have filed a countersuit.

The legal action is ongoing. The lawyer for the Ontario investors declined comment.

Nolan Hall is being sued over the sale of 23 Rennie's Mill Road in St. John's. The plaintiffs allege that they bought eight residential condominium units there, but later found out that the building wasn’t actually zoned for condos. Nolan Hall is denying the allegations. (CBC)

It is just one in a series of recent court entanglements for the duo behind the Nolan Hall real-estate brand.

A CBC News investigation in 2016 turned up allegations involving related-party land transactions, unpaid debts in the millions, and a tangle of lawsuits and judgments affecting the firm and its principals.

In November, the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court of Appeal ruled against Project Management and Development Ltd. (PMDL), a company linked to Nolan and Hall.

That ruling confirmed an earlier decision pushing PMDL into bankruptcy.

Some people who paid deposits to another Nolan Hall-related company to reserve condos at a failed PMDL project planned for Temperance Street in downtown St. John's told CBC News they had no success getting back their cash.