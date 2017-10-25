Noel Moffatt is hitting the hot tub to celebrate his freshly-signed contract with the city's new National Basketball League team.

Moffat, 24, signed with the St. John's Edge Thursday night.

"I'm pretty excited," he said.

"I hope everyone is looking forward to it as much as I am."

I know rumours have been swirling about this...it’s good to confirm...NL’s own Noel Moffatt returns home!! https://t.co/vp7J6eNNwD — @StJohnsEdgeNews

Moffatt grew up in St. John's and dominated on the courts with Memorial University's Sea-Hawks.

He was drafted by the Windsor Express in September 2016 and has been playing with the team and living in Ontario for the past year.

The Edge coaches began courting him about a month ago.

"I first started hearing about the potential [for a St. John's NBL team] last year, when I was playing in Windsor," he said.

"It was definitely exciting to have that possibility of coming home and playing."

His friends and family are pumped, too.

"Everyone's really excited, yeah," he said.

Moffatt said training camp starts Nov. 1, with an eye for the season to start in mid-November.

The first home game is scheduled for Dec.1.



When Moffatt spoke to CBC News, the ink had barely dried on his contract and he had a full week before training began.

But he wasn't heading out for a big night on the town to celebrate.

"I'm about to go to the Delta and do a workout and get [in the] hot tub," he said, chuckling.

"Pretty low-key."