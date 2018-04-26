St. John's swimmer to get his feet wet in international competition

Gliding through the water Noah Cumby's streamlined frame moves faster than most — in fact, faster than almost everyone in Canada 18 years and younger.

The 17-year-old St. John's Legends swimmer put up the second fastest qualifying time in the 100-metre freestyle earlier this year; 51.47 seconds.

"He is the elite of the elite," his coach Dave Ling said.

"The sky is the limit for that young man. He works very hard, he's very dedicated to his craft and he's got a shot to be pretty darn good."

Being good isn't easy. Cumby puts in nine pool practices a week and another three lifting weights in the gym.

He swims 45 kilometres a week — and looks like it.

Noah Cumby, 17, swims up to 45 kilometres a week. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Cumby's speed at a recent meet earned him the right to represent Canada at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Fiji this August, an under-18 showcase meet for swimmers from Pacific Rim countries, including Canada, the U.S., Australia and Japan.

"It's a chance for him to go and test himself on the world level for the first time," Ling said.

Cumby isn't buckling under the pressure.

"I think I always work as hard as I can but I think it will be that extra push knowing that I gotta beat some of these guys that I have never raced before," said Cumby.

St. John's Legends head coach Dave Ling says not many men from Canada will be swimming in the NCAA next year. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

His coach credits hard work, a work ethic that allowed him to finish high school a semester early to put more focus on swimming and get noticed south of the boarder, a little closer to where he grew up.

Cumby was born in Calgary to parents from his province and grew up in Louisiana before the family moved back here a few years ago.

In September Cumby will swim for Texas Christian University, an NCAA Division I school in Fort Worth.

"When the recruiting period came along I got down on a visit and I loved it," he said.

"They wanted to take a chance on me, so I decided to take a chance on them and I'm excited to be representing them for the next four years."

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at TCU <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoFrogs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoFrogs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TCUswimdive?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TCUswimdive</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/swimswamnews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@swimswamnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/7IidNlbPva">pic.twitter.com/7IidNlbPva</a> —@Noah_Cumby

The ambition to achieve doesn't end there.

Cumby and Ling have a lofty goal — to swim for Canada at the Olympics in two years.

"We have a very clear vision of trying to get this young man on the Canadian Olympic team for 2020 Tokyo," Ling said.