Stephenville High School still has a sports ban even though police have completed their hazing investigation and found no evidence of criminal activity.

Bay St. George RCMP confirm there was some type of hazing event involving athletes at the school in the fall.

They will not say exactly what happened, or who was involved, but a lengthy investigation concluded there was no basis to lay charges.

The school administration banned all athletic activity at the school following the hazing, putting team practices and travel to regional and provincial tournaments on hold.

Davis Fowlow, Julia Patten, and Alyssa LeRoy wore among students who protested the sports ban. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Students and some teachers protested the sports ban by wearing jerseys to school Nov. 15.

"I feel very strongly that the impact of this decision will be felt for years to come as Stephenville High struggles to keep school sports moving forward," said parent Susan Fowlow in an email to CBC on Tuesday.

She says her daughter and other athletes were punished for the actions of a few students.

"Many of these athletes are young adults who are intelligent, intuitive and respected by the student population," Fowlow said.

Conduct classes

"It is the intention of everyone involved to have the athletics program reinstated in the immediate future and have a successful season," said the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District in a statement.

"The RCMP investigation is completed and the school is continuing with education regarding appropriate student behaviour, specifically with respect to school athletics," wrote Ken Morrisey on behalf of the district.

Susan Fowlow says all students are being punished for hazing that only involved some students. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The administration at Stephenville High have asked the RCMP to come to the school and provide the students with educational sessions on proper conduct and what constitutes criminal activity.

Once all students have received this training — which could take a couple of weeks — the sports ban will be lifted.