Ribfest a no-go at Churchill Park this summer

It might have sounded finger-licking good on paper, but a potential Ribfest set for Churchill Park in St. John's will not be going ahead this summer, after the promoter decided to withdraw his proposal.

The Ribfest was being spearheaded by promoter Pete Quinton's company Mighty Quinton Productions, which previously organized a Rod Stewart concert in 2015.

St. John's ward three Councillor Jamie Korab, who acts as the city's special events lead, confirmed the news on Saturday.

Councillor Jamie Korab says he's not sure what led Quinton to withdraw his proposal. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

Some neighbours had worried about what the festival might do to the soccer fields at Churchill Park and raised concerns about parking in the area, but Korab said the promoter was prepared to make all the necessary adjustments to get the project off the ground.

"From the city's perspective, everything the proponent was going to do would have fit, and would have worked out but ultimately … they decided not to pursue."

The event would have taken place in Churchill Park, across from Churchill Square, over four days in mid-July from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It was set to feature food vendors, games and activities for kids, as well as local entertainment throughout the weekend.