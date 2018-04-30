Rainbow crosswalk rejected again in Springdale

The town of Springdale is standing by its decision not to paint a rainbow crosswalk.

Students at Indian River High School's Gender-Sexuality Alliance had petitioned the town for the crosswalk in support of the LGBTQ community, but on Monday, council issued a release that said the crosswalk would not be happening.

Mayor Dave Edison said in the release that the decision does not mean the town doesn't support all residents.

"The town of Springdale supports its residents no matter their age, gender, ethnicity, religious beliefs or sexual orientation," he said.

Edison acknowledged the town could have done a better job communicating its initial decision on April 9 to reject the crosswalk.

"Under no circumstance is anyone on our council against inclusion or acceptance of any individual's sexual orientation, or the way in which they choose to live," he said.

He said the decision to deny the request for a crosswalk was "on account of the precedent we felt would be created."

Other options to show support

After the initial crosswalk refusal, students from the GSA attended council on April 23 to plead their case.

These students in Springdale were hoping council would approve their request for a crosswalk. (Martin Jones/CBC)

Edison said the town plans to work with the Gender-Sexuality Alliance to look at a different way to promote inclusivity.

"We are working to find another way to show our support for [the] important work the Gender-Sexuality Alliance is doing in our community and at Indian River High School."

He said some suggestions so far have including putting a rainbow picnic table on school grounds, and flying the pride flag at town hall during pride week.

Edison declined requests for an interview on Monday.