Still no decision on Springdale rainbow crosswalk after students petition town

After a contentious week, student members of the Gender-Sexuality Alliance at Indian River High School in Springdale gave a presentation to the town's council on Monday, but no decision has been made yet.

Students plead case for LGBTQ crosswalk at weekly council meeting

CBC News ·
Members of the Indian River High School Gender-Sexuality Alliance link arms following a meeting with Springdale town council Monday. From left to right: teacher Ruth Cameron, Grade 11 student Megan Paddock, and Grade 12 students Maria Lawlor and Claudia Lilly. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

It will be at least one more day before the town of Springdale makes a decision on whether to allow a rainbow crosswalk in the small community.

After a contentious week, student members of the Gender-Sexuality Alliance at Indian River High School in Springdale gave a presentation to the town council on Monday.

On April 9, the council in Springdale voted 4-3 against the crosswalk.

But after some backlash across the province and online, Mayor Dave Edison said council would hear out the student's proposal at this week's council meeting.

Councillors listened to the group's presentation but no decision was made. 

A special council meeting will be held tomorrow. 

Edison declined a request for an interview.

