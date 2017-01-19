No students who rely on getting the bus to school will be penalized for being late or not making it to classes Thursday or Friday, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District (NLESD).

However, the lack of buses is affecting high school midterm exams. With all except the Airport Heights bus services for Gonzaga High School in St. John's affected, exams have been postponed to next week — Jan. 25 to Feb. 1.

Holy Trinity High in Torbay has postponed midterms to the same dates.

O'Donel is postponing the exams one day. If you are a user of Bus #1 and have not spoken with the office staff please call. — @ODHigh

The district cited safety concerns on Wednesday in suspending its contract with Kelloway Investments, which provides busing service to 22 schools in the St. John's area.

"These types of decisions are not taken lightly, because we do know the impact it has on families and on the system," said Terry Hall, assistant director of education with the NLESD.

Price fixing, stolen goods

This is not the first time there have been issues with Kelloway Investments Ltd. and its director, James Kelloway.

In 2013, Kelloway received house arrest for buying goods stolen from home construction sites in St. John's and Paradise.

Before that, in 2009, Kelloway Investments was one of a number of companies found to have broken competition rules on school bus tenders years before.

The company offers snow clearing and lawn maintenance services, in addition to busing.

Lost confidence, quick action

The NLESD's Terry Hall apologized to the roughly 3,500 students – and their parents – for the short notice they had to make other arrangements for transportation Thursday and Friday, but said he's "pretty confident" they'll get a plan in place.

"We'll have busing in place for Monday to ensure that kids can get to school," Hall told The St. John's Morning Show Thursday, although he did not offer details.

"We do understand that it can be difficult, and we couldn't provide the notice that we would have liked to."

But he said the NLESD did not want to lose instructional time for students, so chose not to close affected schools.

Hall said a breakdown in communication between Kelloway and the district regarding delayed buses left students standing outside in the cold, compromising their safety.

@adelemart11 @AnthonyGermain It is going to create chaos around some schools with the increase of cars dropping of kids, be careful. — @wallylayman

"Once confidence is lost you have to quickly go into action," he said.

"The last few days it has gotten to a point where it's unacceptable to us, which led us to this decision."

Hall said the district has had concerns recently about some buses not being used, possibly causing the delays. Hel said the district will now have the contractor address the concerns and issues, to resolve the problems

"[It's] not a termination at this point, it is just a suspension so we can talk and see what happens."

In the meantime, Hall said parents were notified Wednesday night and everyone is being asked to "keep an eye and be more vigilant" with the expected increase in traffic as students use alternate arrangements.

A full list of affected bus routes is below.

Suspended routes

Brother Rice Junior High : 16-052-1A

: 16-052-1A Cape St. Francis Elementary : All routes

: All routes Gonzaga High School : 16-068-1B; 16-068-2B; 16-068-3; 16-068-4; 16-068-5; 16-068-6; 16-068-7B; and 16-068-8B

: 16-068-1B; 16-068-2B; 16-068-3; 16-068-4; 16-068-5; 16-068-6; 16-068-7B; and 16-068-8B ​Holy Trinity Elementary : All routes

: All routes Holy Trinity High School : All routes

: All routes Macdonald Drive Elementary : All routes

: All routes Macdonald Drive Junior High : 16-069-1A; 16-069-2A; 16-069-3A; 16-069-4A; 16-069-5A; and 16-069-6A​

: 16-069-1A; 16-069-2A; 16-069-3A; 16-069-4A; 16-069-5A; and 16-069-6A​ Newtown Elementary : 16-066-3; 16-066-4; and 16-066-5

: 16-066-3; 16-066-4; and 16-066-5 O'Donel High School : 16-066-1A

: 16-066-1A Rennies River Elementary : All routes

: All routes St. Francis of Assisi : All routes

: All routes St. John Bosco : All routes

: All routes St. Peter's Primary : 15-066-1B; and 16-066-2

: 15-066-1B; and 16-066-2 St. Theresa's School: 16-052-1B; and 16-052-2

Alternate transportation services