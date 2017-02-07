Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are hitting the liquor store less often.

According to figures released Tuesday by the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, there have been 77,000 fewer transactions year-to-date. (The NLC charts a sales year from April to March.)

Greg Gill, director of marketing for the NLC, says the drop is reflected across the board, except in one area.

"Our volume is down across the board," he said, adding that the decline is across almost every category. Year to date, the volume of coolers bought is down one per cent, spirits are down 1.8 per cent, and beer is down 3.7 per cent.

Wine is up (but not the top shelf)

Wine, on the other hand, is up 2.3 per cent.

"Wines have been trending in a growth pattern for the last seven or eight years, particularly in Newfoundland and Labrador, but you are seeing some pullback from customers right now across most categories that we sell."

Not that we're opting for the good stuff, says Gill, who noted that customers seem to be choosing bottles that are two or three dollars cheaper than they would have this time last year. He said people simply don't have as much to spend.

'People generally have less disposable income. Consumers are coming to our stores less frequently and they're not purchasing as much.' - Greg Gill

"I don't think it's any secret," he said. "We're selling beverage alcohol to people right across the province, and I think people generally have less disposable income. Consumers are coming to our stores less frequently and they're not purchasing as much."

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liqour Corportation says despite less alcohol being purchased, the crown corporation has increased its earnings over the last year-to-date. (CBC)

Despite the drop in transactions, revenue is up 2.1 per cent, mainly due to a price hike in April.

"Our challenge has always been to strike a balance between revenue generation and social responsibility, and I think we work very hard to try to strike that balance," said Gill, who added that the corporation works hard to keep operational costs low. Revenue is up 2.1 per cent, but net earnings are up 7.2 per cent year to date.

Earlier closures on Sunday

"So you take into account the price increase, but you also have to look at the job that we're doing in cost containment and keeping our operational costs low," he said. "We've made great strides in that regard, and that's why you're seeing net earnings is up."

One of the ways the NLC has reduced costs is by reducing operating hours. Last year, the corporation started closing its stores at 6 p.m. on Sundays. After a few months, the NLC reopened some of its larger stores for extended Sunday hours and monitored sales for three months.

"The sales did not justify keeping those stores open in the evening, so we reverted back to the earlier closure times," said Gill.