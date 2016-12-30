Lamb's Rum is the bottle most likely to scamper out the door at the Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation.

But booze thieves are also partial to large bottles of vodka, according to a count of stolen bottles released by the NLC.

"We're very much a rum province," said NLC spokesperson Greg Gill. "You'll find that Lamb's Palm Breeze rum is up there."

Gill says the NLC keeps theft rates low with a combination of staff training and store design.

The NLC says 61 bottles of Lamb's rum were stolen from stores across the province in 2016, making it the most pilfered item on store shelves. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"Our staff are frequently on the floor, very engaging with customers, and that in itself, their presence on the floor is something that the attributes to the low amount of theft that we have in our stores," he said.

Lighting and visibility also work to deter thieves.

"Stores are really well lit and very well laid out with very good sight lines in terms of keeping an eye on potential incidents,' Gill said.

Ropewalk Lane location most pilfered store

Gill says the 518 stolen items had a total value of over $25,000.

He says thieves gravitate towards large bottles of spirits.

Lamb's rum was the most popular target (61 bottles), followed by Smirnoff vodka and Iceberg vodka.

Lamb's rum, followed by Iceberg Vodka, is the most frequently item frequently at NLC stores across the province. (CBC News Graphics)

According to numbers collected earlier in December, the store pilfered from the most was the Ropewalk Lane location in St. John's.

The theft numbers cover 2016 up to late December.

They represent thefts in NLC's 25 corporate stores, but exclude 140 agency liquor stores and 750 private beer retailers.

By contrast, the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation suffered about $40,500 in thefts last year.

The most popular brand with Nova Scotian thieves was Captain Morgan, especially the white rum.