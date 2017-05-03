The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation is recalling a batch of Bombay Sapphire gin after it was discovered that the bottles contained booze that was 77 per cent alcohol.

The recall applies to certain 1.14-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin with stock keeping unit (sku) 11511 and lot code L16304w.

The NLC says all affected products have been removed from store shelves and that it may have more information later on whether any bottles were actually sold to customers.

Refunds available

An official with the Crown corporation said NLC decided to go ahead with the recall regardless of whether any were sold, after consultation with distributor Bacardi Canada.

Any bottles that were sold can be returned for a refund.

The issue of the extra-strong gin was first discovered after an investigation by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario's quality assurance team.

Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin is usually 40 per cent alcohol, and the NLC says drinking gin that is 77 per cent alcohol is not safe and could cause serious illness.