The Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation is paying big bucks to be able to offer Air Miles to its customers, even though the Crown corporation has a monopoly on most alcohol sold in the province.

But the NLC says the rewards program practically pays for itself — and ultimately helps generate millions of dollars for government.

According to documents related to provincial public tendering laws, the NLC paid more than $1.8 million in the 2016 calendar year to be part of the Air Miles program.

Greg Gill said not only does the Air Miles program drive revenue for the NLC, but customers also like earning points and suppliers like offering something other than a cash discount. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

But the liquor corporation says that is not money out of pocket for taxpayers.

"The program runs as a cost-neutral program, for the most part," said Greg Gill, the NLC's director of marketing and communications.

"We get the benefit of the added sales generation from the program, and that's where the real value lies."

How it works

Gill said across Canada, 78 per cent of households have an Air Miles card. Newfoundland and Labrador hits at an even higher rate, at 91 per cent.

When a customer walks into an NLC store, they can swipe or scan their card to earn base miles — one mile per every $25 spent — as well as bonus miles, that are awarded when purchasing specific products.

Gill said most of the costs related to the Air Miles program are passed on to liquor companies.

"Those bonus miles are fully funded by suppliers — so LoyaltyOne, Air Miles's parent company, bills the NLC for the cost of those miles, and then we bill the bonus miles back to our suppliers," he said.

Since the NLC joined Air Miles a decade ago, Gill said payback for the program averages at about 95 per cent annually — and some years, the corporation has gone above and beyond, recovering more than 100 per cent of those costs.

Generating revenue

Gill said in the last fiscal year, the NLC provided a dividend of $198 million to the province.

"A lot of that success rides on the Air Miles reward program for us," said Gill. "We use that program to drive sales."

He said an Air Miles customer, versus a non-Air Miles collector, will typically spend 36 per cent more on their transaction — or about $11 — every time they visit an NLC store.

Since there were 4.3 million sales transactions last year, and Air Miles cards were used for 70 per cent of those transactions, Gill said, those numbers add up.

NLC customers can earn bonus miles on certain products — the Crown corporation said those are paid for by the suppliers. (Ted Dillion/CBC)

But he added it's not just a positive program for the NLC in terms of revenue — customers like racking up points, and suppliers also like offering something other than a cash discount.

He uses the example of red wine drinkers, who he says are not particularly brand-loyal.

"If you walk around our store... you will definitely see examples of wines that are from the same country, the same colour, the same grape varietal. You might have one that's $20 regular price, and you might have one that's $23 with 10 bonus miles on it," he said.

Greg Gill said an Air Miles customer will typically spend 36 per cent (about $11) more than a non-Air Miles collector on their transaction every time they visit an NLC store. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"The beauty of it is that the supplier pays for those 10 bonus miles, the customer gets the benefit of those 10 bonus miles, and if we've influenced them to choose that $23 bottle instead of the $20 bottle, we get $3 extra for that sale."

Gill said that extra revenue ends up in provincial coffers.

"So, you take the Air Miles program away, you're not saving on the costs of the program that are offset by bonus miles. You're actually taking away the profits and the dividend that goes to the government for the sales that are generated," he said.