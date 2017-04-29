The accomplishments of Newfoundland and Labrador artists and patrons were recognized at a ceremony in St. John's on Friday night.

The 32nd ArtsNL Arts Awards ceremony took place at The Rooms theatre, where six awards were presented.

The CBC Emerging Artist award, which is given to an emerging artist, group or arts organization that has earned significant recognition, was presented to Eastern Owl, a First Nations women's drum group based in St. John's.

Chad Stride speaks at the ArtsNL awards ceremony Friday, after receiving the Cox & Palmer Arts Achievement Award. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

Visual artist and storyteller Catherine Wright was given the Memorial University Arts in Education Award. The award recognizes an artist who has made an outstanding contribution to arts in education in Newfoundland and Labrador over a number of years.

The Cox & Palmer Arts Achievement Award honours a practising artist who has made an outstanding contribution to the cultural life of Newfoundland and Labrador. Music educator and director Chad Stride was this year's recipient.

ArtsNL council member Lisa McDonald inducts Douglas Dunsmore into the ArtsNL Hall of Honour. (ArtsNL )

Choral conductor and music educator Douglas Dunsmore was recognized with the ArtsNL Hall of Honour Award, which honours a person, group, or organization that has made a distinguished lifetime contribution to the cultural life of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The BMO Bank of Montreal Artist of the Year Award recognizes the art or activity of a person, group or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the cultural life of the province in 2016. Opera on the Avalon, billed as "Canada's newest opera company in North America's oldest city," was this year's recipient.

Eastern Owl was presented with the CBC Emerging Artist of the Year award at a ceremony in St. John's on Friday night. (Eastern Owl/Twitter)

The ArtsNL Patron of the Arts Award was given to Rex Brown. Brown is one of the co-founders of the March Hare and a longtime educator and writer based in Corner Brook. The patron award recognizes a person, business, or organization that has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the arts in this province.

Nominations for the awards are submitted annually by the arts community and the general public.

Winners of the CBC Emerging Artist, Memorial University Arts in Education, Cox & Palmer Arts Achievement, BMO Bank of Montreal Artist of the Year awards received a $2,500 cash prize and a piece of original artwork from visual artist Vessela Brakalova.

Opera on the Avalon Artistic Director Cheryl Hickman accepts the BMO Bank of Montreal Artist of the Year Award. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

The inductee to the ArtsNL Hall of Honour and the ArtsNL Patron of the Arts Award also received a piece of Brakalova's contemporary mosaic art.