A surprise visit from a rooster ruffled some feathers at the SPCA in Corner Brook this week when someone showed up looking to find a new home for the noisy bird.

It was a strange request, said Frances Drover, president of the NL West SPCA, but one they couldn't ignore.

"I thought, we have to do something," said Drover, explaining that the person had a permit to have hens in his backyard under the Urban Hen program.

Rooster in the chicken coop

Much to his surprise one of the hens was actually a rooster.

'The neighbours were not too pleased.' - Frances Drover, SPCA

"Unfortunately when he got his chickies, it's difficult to tell if one might be a rooster and I guess whoever gave him his chickens didn't realize there was a rooster in the brood," Drover said.

"Anyhow, nine or 10 months later when the chick turns into a rooster and starts to crow, especially early in the morning, the neighbours were not too pleased."

Drover said the owner didn't want to annoy his neighbours, and roosters are not permitted in backyards in the city, so he brought it to the SPCA.

Frances Drover says the rooster's owner thought he was buying only hens. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The shelter was filled, so the SPCA made arrangements for the rooster to stay at the pound — which had no dogs at the time.

"We put it up on Facebook, and put our heads together," said Drover. A couple of hours later they found a new home for the bird with a farmer in the Deer Lake area.

No longer just cats and dogs

The rooster had to spend a night at the pound until a volunteer could give it a lift to its new home.

Drover said the whole thing was resolved quickly, but wonders if this is something she'll see more of in the future.

"Normally the city is thinking only in terms of cats and dogs at the pound," she said.

"But we do have other animals like that in the city, so we have to be ready to look after them when there is an issue."