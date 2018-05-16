N.L. unveiling moves to boost road, passenger safety in taxi industry

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is making regulatory changes requiring specialized driving training for new taxi drivers and beefing up random inspections of cabs.

But the province is stopping short of requiring background checks for those same drivers, leaving that to the cab companies and municipalities.

Taxi licenses will be revoked for anyone with three or more Highway Traffic Act driving-related convictions in a two-year period.

They will also be revoked for any Criminal Code conviction related to driving, or Highway Traffic Act conviction related to bodily harm and/or death.

In effect, the changes are about ensuring taxi drivers are capable of driving safely, and ensuring those vehicles are roadworthy — not checking into the past behaviour of cabbies when they aren't behind the wheel.

There will also be new inspection requirements, after a recent series of roadside inspections turned up issues.

According to the province, 87 cabs were put under the microscope.

Three out of every five taxis inspected were non-compliant.

More than one in four drivers had past convictions — mostly for speeding, but five for operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

The changes come into effect in July.

A press conference, with industry representatives in attendance, was held Wednesday morning at the motor vehicle registration building in Mount Pearl to unveil the new policies.

Gaps in taxi oversight revealed

A year and a half ago, a CBC News investigation revealed gaps in oversight for the taxi industry in St. John's.

Soon after, St. John's city council began lobbying the province to create a special class of taxi licence that would include background checks for drivers.

But the province was cool to that idea in late 2016 and early 2017.

While the conflict continued between the two levels of government, the industry began making moves to regulate itself, and burnish its image.

Some taxi companies have been requiring drivers to provide a criminal background check and vulnerable sector check.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Taxi Alliance recently received $52,000 from the province to go toward first aid, sensitivity and driver training.

And this week, St. John's council approved a plan to partner with the industry to help keep an eye on the streets.