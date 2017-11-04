Little kids gathered around Rachel Ward as she put a gooey gel on their hands for an interactive science lesson.

The kids put their hands inside a colourful box, where a UV light shone, showed glowing germs on their tiny hands and fingers.

The lesson here: wash your hands thoroughly and there won't be as much to glow.

"The kids love it," Ward said. "Even adults love to see if they have germs on their hands."

Support NL hosted its first Health For All festival today. Here’s Rachel Ward demonstrating her cool germ display. Kids loved it. pic.twitter.com/egYryN40rN — @ryancookeNL

Ward, a third-year pharmacy student, was one of many people to have a table at the Health For All festival hosted by NL Support — a Memorial University research centre — at Lester's Farm Chalet.

Around the room, people could learn about things like the differences between viruses and bacteria, how much sugar is in everyday beverages, or the risks diabetics face when it comes to their feet.

Kids were a large part of the target audience at the Health For All Festival hosted by Support NL on Saturday. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Rather than giving people a deep dive into issues with thousands of words on poster board, the group decided to take a more visual approach.

"Everything was supposed to be hands-on, interactive, touch it, feel it, learn it, see it," said Kate Hogan, a member of Support NL — whose name actually stands for Support for People and Patient-Oriented Research and Trials.

Putting medical jargon aside can be difficult for health professionals, but Support NL is striving to foster a close partnership with everyday people of Newfoundland and Labrador, said researcher Dale Humphries.

Dale Humphries and Kate Hogan, with Support NL, spent six months preparing the perfect exhibits for Saturday's Health For All Festival. (CBC)

"We focus on research that has direct impact on patients, as opposed to research that sits in a journal, collects dust and doesn't go anywhere," he said.

Support NL spent six months putting the festival together, tweaking each display to find the perfect way to get the message across.

One display simulated a clogged artery, by stuffing Play-Doh in a toilet paper roll and having people try to force a pompom through it.

"It seems silly, but a lot of times with learning, when it's silly it evokes emotion [and] you remember it," Hogan said.