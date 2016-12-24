The Christmas season is finally here, and to help spread some holiday cheer, CBC Newfoundland and Labrador has gathered some local choirs singing your favourite carols.

First up is the Goulds Elementary School's Grade 5 choir, led by music director Karen Dalton. Here's their version of Silent Night.

On Christmas Day, on Christmas Day

Next, we head to the newest high school on the Avalon: Waterford Valley High School in the west end of St. John's. The choir features students from Grades 10 to 12.

Here's their rendition of I Saw Three Ships, under music director Susan Evoy.

Jingle all the way

Topsail Elementary School in Conception Bay South also sang us a tune. Here's their choir of Grade 3 students, led by music teacher Lori-Ann Smith, singing the Christmas classic, Jingle Bells.

Good Saint Nick

Now back to Goulds Elementary, where the students sing Up on the Housetop.

Holy night

We end this year's collection of choir songs with Waterford High's special rendition of Silent Night.

For more Christmas videos, check out CBC NL's YouTube channel.