Renters beware: Scam targets apartment hunters in N.L.

If you're in the market for an apartment, a St. John's woman is warning you to be vigilant.

​CBC News has learned that at least one person has been posting fake ads for rental properties around Newfoundland on a local classifieds website, with a photo of a property they don't own.

The would-be landlord then tries to trick potential tenants out of their deposit money.

Sarita Pellowe is looking to rent a home in St. John's. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"In an ideal world, it would have been our perfect house," said Sarita Pellowe, who came across a bogus ad for an affordable, pet-friendly home on Saturday.

Nothing about the ad looked too out of the ordinary, so she emailed the poster asking for interior photos and a viewing.

The response that I got is when red flags started coming up. - Sarita Pellowe

"The response that I got is when red flags started coming up," she said.

Someone named James Hilton replied to Pellowe's email, saying he was out of town and couldn't arrange for anyone to show her the rental.

He sent Pellowe pictures of the inside of a home, and said if she sent him an e-transfer of $1,100 as a deposit, that he'd mail her the house keys.

Real homeowners

CBC News tracked down the actual owners of the property that was pictured in the ad.

"It's just crazy," said one of the real owners, who wished to remain anonymous.

"It's a situation where, 'How could somebody do something like this?'"

The scammer provided Pellowe with this picture of a kitchen. But the actual homeowners of the property pictured in the ad said this isn't the home's kitchen. (Submitted)

The interior pictures that Hilton provided were fake, the actual owners confirmed.

Their rental property has been occupied since February.

They said they had no idea an exterior photo used to find their current tenant months prior was now being shopped around online in these ads.

Same photo, different places

When Pellowe felt there was something fishy about the rental, she asked to meet Hilton in person, and then took to a Facebook group for tenants and landlords.

Someone responding to her Facebook post said they did a reverse image search of the exterior photo from the fake ad. That person discovered that, over the last few months, the same image was used to advertise rental properties in Harbour Grace, St. Philip's and Port Rexton.

The scammer provided pictures of three bedrooms when the listing said the house only had two. (Submitted)

"To realize how extensive it is, I mean, to be in different communities across the province — someone to go through all that trouble just to try and scam people of that money — people need to be really aware, because it's far reaching," one of the real homeowners said.

The user going by James Hilton has since removed ads involving a picture of the St. John's home.

People need to be really aware, because it's far reaching. - Actual owner of the pictured property

CBC News has emailed Hilton, but has not received a response.

The NL Classifieds website, where the ads were posted, also didn't respond to interview requests.

The company's website has a section dedicated to tips for avoiding fraudulent ads.

"We do our best to ensure our ads are legit and free from scams and fraud," the website reads.

Too good to be true

As for Sarita Pellowe, she's still searching for a home to share with her boyfriend, two dogs and a cat. Their lease expires at the end of April.

She said she hopes no one falls for the scam, noting that the fake landlord had been convincing.

But her tip is to trust the old adage: If something appears too good to be true, it usually is.