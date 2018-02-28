Book lovers from across Newfoundland and Labrador will have their say tonight as a winner is picked for the first ever NL Reads event.

The program showcases four books from local authors and is meant to bring attention to the large volume of works that continue to come year after year from writers in the province. The Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries modelled the event on CBC's Canada Reads program.

"There's a Newfoundlander writing something for anybody who wants to read," said librarian Jewel Cousens, who helped organize NL Reads.

"We are so lucky, because we have so many people who are writing, not only about us and Newfoundlanders and Newfoundland as a place, but they're also writing fiction that would hold up anywhere in the world. It doesn't have to be so place-specific as here."

Open to public

The final NL Reads faceoff will take place tonight at the A.C. Hunter Library on the third floor of the Arts and Culture Centre, and is hosted by St. John's Morning Show host Krissy Holmes.

The NL Reads panel event takes place tonight at the A.C. Hunter Library in St. John's on Feb. 28, starting at 6:30 p.m. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Online voting has closed, but anyone is welcome to attend tonight's event and vote for one of the four nominees. Advance ballots were also available at libraries across the province and will be tallied along with tonight's vote. The winner will get to put a special NL Reads winner sticker on their book.

The selected books are:

The Greatest Hits of Wanda Jaynes by Bridget Canning (Breakwater Books).

The Last Beothuk by Gary Collins (Flanker Press).

A Newfoundlander in Canada by Alan Doyle (Doubleday).

We'll All Be Burnt in Our Beds Some Night by Joel Thomas Hynes (Harper Perennial).

The four books were selected to showcase the diversity in province's literary community.

Tonight's event will involve a four-person panel discussion in which each will defend one of the four books.

The four authors selected for NL Reads are Gary Collins, Alan Doyle, Joel Thomas Hynes and Bridget Canning. (Submitted photos)

CBC's Jane Adey will defend We'll All Be Burnt in Our Beds Some Night, author Paul Rowe will defend A Newfoundlander in Canada, library assistant Daniel Murphy will defend The Last Beothuk, and library patron Cynthia Kelly will defend The Greatest Hits of Wanda Jaynes.

"They will try to explain to you why you should read it. They'll tell you what it was about it that captivated them," said Cousens.

"We will give you ballots to vote, you can listen to the four people who are going to read and defend their books and you'll have a chance to vote and we will then announce the winner."

Anyone who wants to attend the panel is asked to call 709-737-3950 to register beforehand.