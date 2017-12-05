Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball has been granted an interim injunction prohibiting the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation from publishing a story about documents entered as an exhibit at the Brandon Phillips first-degree murder trial.

That exhibit was never provided to the jury.

There is a publication ban on the details of the premier's application, which was filed Monday.

In addition to the CBC, it also names "all other media outlets" as respondents.

Chief Justice Raymond Whalen granted the order after a hearing that kept Supreme Court open nearly an hour past its usual closing time Monday evening.

The matter is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 19.

Botched 2015 armed robbery

Phillips, now 29, was charged with first-degree murder in October 2015, in connection with a botched hold-up at the Captain's Quarters hotel in downtown St. John's.

At the time, Phillips was the boyfriend of Jade Ball, the premier's daughter.

During testimony in open court on Nov. 22, it emerged that Phillips and Jade Ball were watched by members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's surveillance unit for days after the fatal shooting. Jade Ball was not accused of wrongdoing.

That surveillance took police to the Tiffany, a building on Tiffany Lane in St. John's where Dwight Ball has an apartment, in October 2015.

At the time, Dwight Ball was not premier, but was just weeks away from the election that swept him into the province's top political job.

Phillips's first-degree murder trial began four weeks ago.

The jury began deliberating his fate Tuesday afternoon.