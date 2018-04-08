Who will it be? New provincial NDP leader to be named today
Members casting votes for leadership hopefuls Gerry Rogers and Alison Coffin
One thing is certain about the new leader of the provincial New Democratic Party: it's going to be a woman.
Party members gathered in St. John's over the weekend for a two-day convention, which includes a leadership vote.
The two candidates are longtime St. John's Centre MHA Gerry Rogers and economist Alison Coffin, who does not hold a seat in the legislature.
MHA Lorraine Michael has been acting leader of the NDP since Earle McCurdy stepped down in Sept. 2017.
Leader's address from <a href="https://twitter.com/lorrainemichael?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lorrainemichael</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeadershipNLNDP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeadershipNLNDP</a>. Our provincial membership is now over 2,600 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/LgM62Srz07">pic.twitter.com/LgM62Srz07</a>—@NLNDP
The vote is expected to conclude by about 5 p.m. Sunday.
