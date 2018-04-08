Skip to Main Content
Who will it be? New provincial NDP leader to be named today

Notifications

Who will it be? New provincial NDP leader to be named today

By roughly 5 p.m. Sunday, the Newfoundland and Labrador NDP will have a new leader and it's going to be either longtime MHA Gerry Rogers or economist Alison Coffin.

Members casting votes for leadership hopefuls Gerry Rogers and Alison Coffin

CBC News ·
Alison Coffin and Gerry Rogers appear on CBC's Here and Now ahead of this weekend's NDP leadership convention. (CBC)

One thing is certain about the new leader of the provincial New Democratic Party: it's going to be a woman. 

Party members gathered in St. John's over the weekend for a two-day convention, which includes a leadership vote.

The two candidates are longtime St. John's Centre MHA Gerry Rogers and economist Alison Coffin, who does not hold a seat in the legislature.

MHA Lorraine Michael has been acting leader of the NDP since Earle McCurdy stepped down in Sept. 2017. 

The vote is expected to conclude by about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Follow our live blog for the latest from Sunday's convention:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us