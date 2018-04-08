Who will it be? New provincial NDP leader to be named today

One thing is certain about the new leader of the provincial New Democratic Party: it's going to be a woman.

Party members gathered in St. John's over the weekend for a two-day convention, which includes a leadership vote.

The two candidates are longtime St. John's Centre MHA Gerry Rogers and economist Alison Coffin, who does not hold a seat in the legislature.

MHA Lorraine Michael has been acting leader of the NDP since Earle McCurdy stepped down in Sept. 2017.

Leader's address from <a href="https://twitter.com/lorrainemichael?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lorrainemichael</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeadershipNLNDP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeadershipNLNDP</a>. Our provincial membership is now over 2,600 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/LgM62Srz07">pic.twitter.com/LgM62Srz07</a> —@NLNDP

The vote is expected to conclude by about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Follow our live blog for the latest from Sunday's convention: