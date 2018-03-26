Newfoundland musician impersonates 7 rock legends in 2-hour show

23-year old Justin Martin from Flatrock transforms into musical legends on stage and he's currently touring the province to show off his impersonations.

A quick costume change — and voice change — allows him to become Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Willie Nelson, Buddy Holly, Hank Williams, Waylon Jennings and Elvis Presley in the span of a two-hour show.

Martin says he has always been attracted to older music since he grew up with parents who were always playing the classics.

"Me and my twin brother started playing the accordion when we were five years old," Martin said.

"There was always music in the house. When I was a baby, Mom said [when] we were crying, she would pick up the accordion and play for us and the tears would dry."

Martin says the band knows the famous songs very well and he follows the band. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Band is perfection

Martin said a full band consisting of a piano, guitar, bass, drums and saxophone allows his impersonations to shine.

"The band really makes it easy for me to do it. Once they hit that, whatever sound they hit, it's always perfect and sounds just like the record and it puts me right in that mindset," he said.

Switching his voice and his on-stage demeanour becomes easier with a full costume, he said.

Justin Martin says his friends and family helped find his costumes for the show consisting of seven different rock legends. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"It's very brief. I go back and put on the suit and the suit really gives me a feeling like, 'This is who I am right now.' When I put on the Elvis suit, it's really empowering. You go out on stage and people see you, they know it's Elvis. You have to give them Elvis!"

Martin has performed as the seven musical legends in one night several times and says the Elvis performances have become his favourite part of the show because the crowd really reacts to his moves and flashy suit.

"I can really get into it and make it more dramatic," he said.

Willie's braids

He also enjoys performing as Willie Nelson because of his strong lyrics and high notes. Martin wears a braided wig and red bandana.

"This is as Willie as you can get," as he points to the wig in his dressing room.

"I like his vocals and stuff like that. I like a challenge on vocals. If I can't do it, I can't do but if I can do it I will try my best."

Martin played in Carbonear on Monday night and will wrap up his tour in Labrador City on March 30.