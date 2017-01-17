The Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association is calling on the provincial government to perform a complete review of its health-care system.

The group that represents the province's doctors is presenting a proposal to the Department of Health and Community Services. It says big changes could save money and improve services.

"Our health-care system is operated on a model that was really comprised 30 years ago," Dr. Christopher Cox, head of the group, said Tuesday.

"A lot of things have changed in 30 years."

NLMA president Dr. Christopher Cox said "this will require strong political leadership and a plan for a change." (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The medical association held a forum in October, with more than 130 participants, to brainstorm suggestions on how the review should be completed.

The summary report, called Rebuilding NL Health, asks that an independent officer lead the review to allow freedom to engage the public and patients.

Plan is needed

The head of the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association (NLMA) said the review may have big consequences for health-care services in the province.

"We recognize that embarking on this process may result in changes to where services are located," Cox said.

"However, delivering better health-care services does not have to rely solely on physical structures or facilities. We know it can be achieved by improving the way we deliver primary health care, and through better use of technology and medical transportation."

The provincial government has allocated more then 3-billion dollars for health care spending in it's 2016 Budget.

NLMA's executive director, Robert Thompson, said with the government facing "such a dramatic financial problem," health-care funding could take a hit in future budgets.

"The health system needs a plan," Thompson added.

NLMA executive director, Roberts Thompson, said "Newfoundland and Labrador spends the most money of any province in Canada, on a per-capita basis, to deliver health care." (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"It needs to have this kind of review done to be ready for the kind of decisions that need to be made," he said.

The proposal by the NLMA was praised by the NDP's health critic, Lorraine Michael.

The MHA for St. John's East-Quidi Vidi said the provincial government should take the report "very seriously."

"It is vital that we ensure we are spending our healthcare dollars wisely while achieving good outcomes for the people of the province," she said in a news release.

Cox said now is as good as a time as any for a review.

"It's really incumbent on us to be good public keepers of the system," he said.

Cox and Thompson believe if the provincial government takes their association's advice, a review could be completed in about one year.