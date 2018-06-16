Liberal leadership to be put to vote on second day of party AGM

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals got down to business Saturday at the party's annual general meeting in Gander, shaping policy and preparing for a vote on Dwight Ball's leadership.

The second day of the convention began with a broad-ranging session on workplace harassment. The discussion of harassment comes following allegations of bullying and harassment were levelled against Eddie Joyce and Dale Kirby by MHAs, resulting in both being removed from caucus and cabinet.

There was no mention of the allegations within the Liberal's own caucus, but it's a welcome conversation for cabinet minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh — one of the MHAs who filed those complaints.

Liberal cabinet minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh says the party is advancing by addressing issues of workplace harassment at its AGM. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

"It's great that we're actually having these types of sessions and that the party put this in the agenda … it's advancement, we're moving ahead," she said.

A number of resolutions were also passed at a policy session early in the day, including resolutions supporting eliminating the gender wage gap, replacement of colonial symbols and a motion to ban plastic straws in bars and restaurants.

Not much tension at the policy session this morning. But during discussion on replacing colonial symbols, Randy Edmunds insisted on speaking at mic while chair was trying to ask him to stop. Impromptu vote let him speak. Resolution passed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> —@GarrettBarry

Leadership vote

The annual general meeting will culminate with a vote on the confidence in the party's leadership, a vote that Premier Dwight Ball is confident will be in his favour.

Ball received a warm welcome Friday, with delegates chanting his name as he took to the stage to make his opening speech.

One of those delegates endorsing Ball is former NDP MHA George Murphy.

Former NDP MHA George Murphy is attending the Liberal AGM as a delegate. He previously ran for the Liberals in 2003. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Murphy, who was elected as an NDP member in 2011, had previously put his name on the ballot for the Liberals in 2003. He said he's done with the New Democratic Party, and returning to the Liberals was "like moving back home."

Murphy said he misses politics and hasn't ruled out running again, but wants to talk more with his family before making a decision.

Results of the Liberal confidence vote are expected to be known by late Saturday afternoon.

