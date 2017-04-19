Drivers on the Trans-Canada Highway leaving Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula should be on the lookout during the next few weeks for flying transmission towers.

The steel towers, which weigh up to 10 tonnes each, are being airlifted over the Chapel Arm–Come By Chance area as work begins on a new transmission line to Bay d'Espoir.

NL Hydro says 14 steel towers were installed Tuesday on its new line to the Avalon Peninsula. (Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro)

The line will upgrade the electrical corridor to the most populated area of the province, reinforcing a network built in the late 1960s.

The airlift will be visible from the road until about mid-May when the work moves inland, and drivers may have to stop while the transfers are happening.

There are 580 towers being moved by a single air crane nicknamed Bubba. The towers are being assembled in yards along the transmission route.

The new line to the most populated part of the province follows the path of the original line built in the late 1960s. (NL Hydro)

NL Hydro said 14 towers were installed on Tuesday. Another two went up Wednesday, before crews were forced to take a break because of high winds.

The new line is scheduled to be in service by this winter.