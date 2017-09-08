The province's special ballot voting rules may be unconstitutional, but the system itself is good says Andrew Parsons, minister of justice and public safety.

"We know special ballots are necessary," he said.

"There's got to be a middle ground that respects that right for a person to cast their vote but at the same time isn't unconstitutional."

His comments follow a Sept. 6 ruling by the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador which said the rules for voting by special ballot violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Voting before election call

People who can't vote in person — people in hospital, for example — can vote by a so-called special ballot. It's a mail-in ballot, issued by Elections Newfoundland and Labrador.

The problem with the current system is the way the rules are written: people voting by special ballot can do so up to four weeks before the election is even called. Essentially, they can cast their votes before candidates are even declared, voting for a party and not a person.

NDP Leader Lorraine Michael and candidate Julie Mitchell took the province's special ballot rules to the supreme court. (CBC)

In the October 2011 provincial election, PC candidate Clyde Jackman beat NDP candidate Julie Mitchell in the Burin-Placentia West district by just 40 votes. The NDP took the province's Election Act to the Supreme Court that December, challenging those special ballot rules.



The ruling finally came through this week: the rules are unconstitutional.

Ruling not a shock

Parsons says the decision wasn't a surprise.

"When you look at that piece of legislation ... it does appear quite unreasonable that you can vote in an election that hasn't been called for people that haven't even been declared," he said.

He said it's unlikely that the government of Newfoundland and Labrador will challenge the court's ruling, and that he hopes to have the rules changed for the better.

"I don't like having a piece of legislation where we know that there are errors in it, that there are omissions in it that need to be fixed," he said.

Make it constitutional

And though he'd like to see the changes sooner rather than later — certainly before another election is held — he wants to put the time in to review the rules and the court ruling, and to consult with lawyers and groups like the Civil Liberties Union.

"I'm not a believer in putting in legislation that's worse than what we have," he said. "I want to make sure that we do a proper analysis to have a good piece of legislation that respects the constitution but, at the same time, allows people full opportunity to vote for their candidate."