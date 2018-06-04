Province will look at use of antipsychotics for dementia patients at long-term care homes

The provincial government has released the details of its plans to help improve care for dementia patients at long-term care facilities in Newfoundland and Labrador through the "more appropriate use of antipsychotic medications."

Last week, during CBC NL's Critical Condition series about the province's health-care system, a health department spokesperson confirmed that a program is in the works.

In a press release, the province says it will partner with the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement in a plan called "The Quality of Life for Residents in Long Term Care: The Appropriate Use of Antipsychotics Collaborative."

Thirty-nine long-term care organizations from across Newfoundland and Labrador will take part in the 18-month program.

It's expected to help reduce the inappropriate use of antipsychotics and the risks associated with their use, which include worsening cognitive function, confusion, dizziness, sleepiness, strokes and falls.

The release says it will also improve the quality and experience of dementia care for residents, families and staff.

According to statistics from the Canadian Institute for Health Information for 2016-2017, almost four out of 10 residents in long-term care homes in Newfoundland and Labrador get antipsychotic drugs. (CBC)

"CFHI will provide tailored learning and coaching to help interprofessional teams — nurses, personal-care workers, physicians, pharmacists and administrators — use data to identify patients who may benefit from non-drug therapies to treat behaviours related to dementia," the release reads.

"Equipped with better information about each resident, direct-care staff can then work with families to tailor services and provide personalized care and individualized therapies."

In the release, Health Minister John Haggie says the program "will result in more individualized person-centred care plans and greater involvement of families where appropriate to help with the care of their loved ones."

The provincial government says the pan-Canadian collaborative has already been successful, with a 54 per cent reduction in the use of antipsychotics. It also notes significant reductions in socially inappropriate behaviour, resistance to care, and a 20 per cent decrease in falls.

High use of antipsychotics in N.L.

Figures from the Canadian Institute for Health Information for 2016–2017 showed that the use of antipsychotics for long-term residents who have not been diagnosed with psychosis in the province were higher than the national average.

Those statistics showed that 38.3 per cent of residents — almost four out of 10 — received those drugs, compared with the Canadian average of 21.9 per cent.

The institute says drugs can be used to control behaviours in people with dementia, but are sometimes inappropriately prescribed.