Small break at the pumps this week in Newfoundland and Labrador

The Public Utilities Board lowered the maximum prices for gas by 1.3 cents per litre on Thursday.

Most other fuels also down this week across province

Gas prices are down slightly this week in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Associated Press)

Gasoline and other fuel prices are down across Newfoundland and Labrador.

On the Avalon Peninsula, the maximum self-service price for regular unleaded is now just over $1.43 a litre.

In Corner Brook, a litre will set you back $1.44, while the Cartwright area of Labrador is paying the most in the province, at $1.60 per litre.

Diesel fuel is down by 1.5 cents, furnace oil and stove oil have decreased by 0.95 cents, while propane heating fuel rose this week by two cents a litre.

